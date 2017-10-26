Students at Alexander Elem. show solidarity in saying ‘no’ to drugs, alcohol

JACKSON, Tenn.- A local elementary school is making sure students say no to drugs and alcohol.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, students at Alexander Elementary School participated in “Walk Out on Drugs”.

The entire school walked out at the same time from the front door to form a big circle on the front lawn.

“Being drug-free is awesome ’cause you can do a lot of things when you’re young and stuff and then you can have fun with your kids,” said

Caleeyah Harris, a first grade student at Alexander Elementary.

“You should not do drugs and that they’re bad for you and they can damage your lungs,” said fifth grader Aneela Gant.

It is Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign where schools talk about staying away from alcohol and drugs.