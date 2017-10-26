Warm And Sunny Today

Weather Update:

A sunny and warm day on the way for this Thursday. This is ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring much cooler air and rain chances back to West Tennessee on Thursday. It will be breezy today with winds sustained around 10-15 mph. Gusts could be around 25-30 mph. This southerly wind will help temperature increase to around 76°F. Tonight things become tricky. temperatures will fall for a time, but will level off around 53°F. From there temperatures will then rise through sunrise. Clouds will increase quickly tomorrow morning as a cold front arrives at the Mississippi River. Scattered Showers then will increase and persist with declining temperatures the rest of the day on Friday. High temperature will be hit early around 60°F. Cold temperatures are still a good bet, highs only make it to the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday, both days however should be mostly dry, just a few lingering showers early on Saturday with persistent cloud cover through the day. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday 11:30 AM CDT.

