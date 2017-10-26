Weakley Co. Health Department releases statement after employee’s death

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Weakley County Health Department has released a statement after the death of employee Barbara Higgs, 48.

Higgs’ body was found Wednesday after Martin Police Department did a welfare check at her home on Brooks Drive around 9 a.m.

“Barbara Higgs was a valued employee of our Weakley County Health Department,” spokesperson Shelley Walker said in an email Thursday. “We are deeply saddened at the loss of our colleague and friend, and extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

Police said the welfare check came after Higgs did not come to work Wednesday morning. Eric Higgs, 46, is considered a person of interest in Barbara Higgs’ death.

Eric Higgs is believed to be driving a white 2016 Audi A3 sedan bearing TN tag #0G70H1.

Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Higgs after investigators determined that he lived at the home, but was not there when Barbara Higgs’ body was found.