Woman charged with theft from Union City Goody’s

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A Goody’s employee in Union City is facing charges of theft after managers accused her of stealing more than $1,000 from false returns.

Court documents say a manager told police that Tammi Boddie, 27, was using receipts from past transactions and issuing refunds. She would then transfer that money to various debit cards, but the merchandise was never returned, court documents say.

The transactions occurred from Oct. 11 until Oct. 21. Court documents say the total of the transactions was about $1,389.

Boddie gave a written statement to her manager, admitting to the transactions because “she felt obligated to help her friends out,” according to court documents.