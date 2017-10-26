WRAP hosts 5th annual 5K to run against violence

JACKSON, Tenn — Families in the Hub City raced Thursday night to end violence.

About 70 families and friends dressed in Halloween costumes and raced at the Safe Hope Center. The event was all for the Women and Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program’s annual 5K. Racers were timed by the roadrunners, and there was also a one mile walk. All proceeds will go to WRAP and the services they provide.

“We’ve had a lot of folks come out, the community has come out to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and to get healthy while their at it,” executive director, Daryl Chansuthus said.

Runners received medals and awards for 1st through 3rd place. This year because it is a Halloween run there was also a costume contest.