Car reportedly flees after striking utility pole in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crews with Jackson Energy Authority could be seen Friday afternoon repairing a utility pole split nearly in two.

Witnesses say it happened around 3 p.m. Friday on Berry Street near Lincoln Magnet Elementary School.

Jackson police say a tan, four-door vehicle was seen driving at a high speed when it lost control and swerved into the pole. They say the car then fled the scene.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, officials said they were still working to determine the driver of the vehicle.