Declining Temperatures And Cold Rain Showers Today

Weather Update:

There is a Freeze WATCH in effect for all of West Tennessee through Sunday October 29 at 10:00 AM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing over the weekend leading to a hard freeze.

We’re tracking cold air that will make it’s way into West Tennessee through out the day. We’re currently still mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning. A shallow surface front will move through through late morning, behind it temperatures will begin falling back into the 40s through this afternoon. Scattered Showers will become gradually more numerous as the day goes along especially after 2:00 pm or 3:00 pm this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to fall near freezing tonight. It’ll be a nasty night to be out and about. Cold and Rainy will be the main theme. The weekend will be dry, but cold High temperatures tomorrow may only make it to 49°F with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph, which will produce wind chills in the upper 20s in the morning, upper 30s in the afternoon. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM ABC 7 and Noon on CBS 7.

