East TN man accused of shooting at cars on highway

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee man has been accused of firing a shotgun at passing cars on an interstate overpass.

Chattanooga police said in a tweet that Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Matthew Derek Henry on Thursday night in connection with the incident earlier in the day.

WRCB-TV reports that surveillance cameras captured a shirtless man in camouflage shooting at cars on Interstate 75. No one was injured.

Henry’s arrest affidavit says Henry told police he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had run out of medication.

He was arrested at his home after a relative drove him there following the shooting.

Henry is charged with reckless endangerment. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.