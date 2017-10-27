Freed-Hardeman hosts University Scholars’ Day

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is celebrating research done by students and faculty.

“We want them to be encouraged to do research, gather knowledge and create change,” Aarek Farmer, University Scholars’ Day Board Member, said.

On Friday, Freed-Hardeman held their third annual University Scholars’ Day. Students and faculty got the chance to present projects they have been working on during the semester.

One such project is a virtual reality game.

“The department itself has never had this before,” Ethan McLaughlin, a senior at FHU, said. “It’s new equipment for us that we acquired recently, so it’s just nice to be on the bleeding edge so to speak.”

The game is called Flappy Frank. Seniors at the school came together to make the game based on the app Flappy Bird.

Another presentation stemmed from a trip to Haiti.

“We participated with a health clinic with LiveBeyond, and they have been working to develop a maternal health program there,” Meredith Goodman, a senior at FHU, said.

The group studied the causes of deaths of infants and mothers in Haiti and ways to decrease the numbers.

Sharon Griffin was the keynote speaker at the event and has dedicated her life to research.

“I share with people often that research is a way for us to keep growing and to keep experimenting and learning new things,” Griffin said.

All the presentations took place inside of Loyd Auditorium on Freed Hardeman’s campus. Topics ranged from tweeting in chapel to elementary education.