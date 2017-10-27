Freeze Watch for West Tennessee This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Friday

Temperatures are more than 30°F colder now than they were this time yesterday when a few areas were in the upper 70s. This afternoon, we’re in the 40s and 50s! This cold weather will likely continue through the weekend with temperatures getting below freezing on Saturday night, and in a few cases, maybe even tonight!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the rest of the afternoon into the evening for West Tennessee. By the time all is said and done, up to an inch of rain could have fallen though most of us should receive less than an inch. Temperatures will drop quickly as the cold air continues to push in. We’ll bottom out in the lower and middle 30s in the morning. A freeze is possible in some areas though it depends on how quickly the clouds clear out. If skies stay cloudy through sunrise, temperatures may be limited to the middle and upper 30s.

This weekend, we’ll have the coldest weather we’ve had since Winter. A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of West Tennessee from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will have a hard time reaching the 50s on Saturday even with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for Halloween – we’re watching a chance for showers – and don’t forget you can stay in touch with Storm Team Weather online for more updates too!

