Jackson police investigating Thursday afternoon robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a robbery Thursday afternoon in East Jackson.

Police responded to a report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Lexington Avenue after a man robbed a person at gunpoint.

The victim told police that the suspect took property and cash.

The suspect was taken into custody a short distance away, according to police. He is currently being held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

The suspect has not been identified.