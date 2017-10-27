Men on the Move Tour stops at Madison Academic High

JACKSON, Tenn. — Let’s call it “feel-good Friday” as one group of men came together at a Jackson-Madison County high school to give students a welcome they will never forget.

Men of all backgrounds, races and beliefs came together Friday for one thing — to encourage the almost 500 students starting their day at Madison Academic High School.

“I thank God. He gave me the vision to bring our men together to support the youth and to let our youth know they are important to us,” City Councilman Johnny Dodd said.

Dodd started the Men on the Move Tour going school to school and encouraging students. This is his 10th stop.

“Let them know they are not alone,” Dodd said of the purpose of the Men on the Move Tour. “They do have a man supporting them. A lot of our homes don’t have men in them, so we want to let our kids know they have someone that is supporting you,” Dodd said.

From firemen to police officers and pastors, over a dozen men gathered to welcome the learners, including the school principal.

“You saw a lot of kids smiling this morning as they came in,” Principal Chad Guthrie said. “Whether it was before seven or at seven, a lot of them come in kind of dragging, but the men that came out this morning really put a smile on their faces.”

It’s more than a high-five and a morning greeting — organizers hope the students know they are not alone.

“A lot of them can look the other way, but a lot of them are excited to see us and be like, ‘wow,'” Dodd said.

“It shows the community recognizes them, knows how hard they work and really gives them that support,” Guthrie said.

“A lot of people say men can’t come together, but I think God has shown men can come together and work together,” Dodd said.

The tour continues next Friday at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School.