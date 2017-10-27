Mugshots : Madison County : 10/26/17 – 10/27/17 October 27, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5Sabrina McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Brittney Vickery Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Melissa Bettie Harassment, Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5Rashontious Long Theft $1,000-$9,999, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Tevin Hart Theft $1,000-$9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/27/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore