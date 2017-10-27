Teen airlifted after being hit by truck in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Brownsville teenager was taken to Regional One in Memphis after he was hit by a car last night in Haywood County.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report, Landon Wilson, 18, was airlifted to the Med after he was hit by a Toyota Tacoma Thursday night on Key Corner Road.

The report says Wilson was running when he was hit by the truck, driven by 54-year-old Mark Gililand, of Brownsville.

The report says the crash happened after dark, around 6:45 p.m., in an area with no lights.