Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Aaron Killingsworth

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches in Selmer.

Aaron Killingsworth teaches eighth grade pre-algebra at Selmer Middle School. He got into teaching thanks to family members.

“My uncle and my mother were teachers. It was in the family,” Killingsworth said. “It just kind of ran in my blood so to speak, so I kind of just picked up the mantle and went on with it.”

Killingsworth grew up in Selmer and went to the University of Tennessee at Martin before getting a master’s degree in elementary education. He started out teaching fifth grade reading and language arts.

“A position came up to teach seventh and eighth grade math, and I was a little nervous at first but I’ve been doing it for so long now that it’s just coming natural, and I enjoy teaching it quite a bit,” Killingsworth said.

His advice for anyone wanting to teach is to build experience as a substitute.

“Substitute teach as much as possible before you get into the profession. Make sure it’s something you really enjoy,” Killingsworth said.

He hopes his students learn how to respect everyone and just be better people overall.

Killingsworth will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award.

