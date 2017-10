Wanted suspect in custody in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted by multiple sheriff’s offices in West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee is back in custody, according to police.

David Morgan, 31, has been booked into the Benton County Jail. His charges have not been confirmed.

Morgan was originally wanted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.