Dream Center hosts boat race fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cardboard boat designers came together to test their skills and raise money for a good cause.

The Dream Center’s cardboard boat regatta took place at the Lift Center pool in downtown Jackson.

Boaters competed for more than 15 trophies including fastest boat, most creative and most people in a boat.

Organizers say even though it is a fundraiser, it’s also a great way to come together as a community.

“This is a great family event. A lot of times families come together and build a boat or coworkers come together and build a boat. And it’s just a great time to step away from your normal environment and do something really fun,” Stephanie Laffoon, Dream Center campaign manager, said.

All money raised at the boat race will go to the Dream Center’s new building.

This is the fourth year for the event.