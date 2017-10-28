Freeze Warning Overnight Saturday Into Sunday Morning

Updated Saturday October 28th 6:30 a.m.

A cold day ahead as Saturday morning will bring the lower 30’s with windchills in the upper 20’s. The rain is gone, but the cold front that brought it has also brought

what will be a very chilly day ahead. A freeze warning goes out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Highs Saturday will only climb to the upper 40’s in some areas with around 50 degrees at best. Here is your Saturday day planner.

