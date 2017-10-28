Hundreds get into Halloween spirit at annual extravaganza

JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween is still a few days away, but those in the Hub City celebrated a little early this year with a spooky tradition.

It was a spooky Saturday afternoon, as downtown Jackson streets transform into a sea of orange and black.

“Just a chance to come and get some candy and have fun with some other people in the community,” said downtown development director Matt Altobell.

Hundreds hit the streets dressed in their best costumes for the annual Halloween Extravaganza, an event downtown Altobell says brings the community together.

“It’s a real community event and it’s real indicative of the business culture here,” he said.

Businesses, churches and organizations set up booths to pass out candy and get into the holiday spirit.

For Michele Gower and her granddaughter Kady, it’s not only a tradition, but a time to bond with one another.

“I have the granddaughter out, and I’m enjoying the day with all these wonderful people and it is amazing down here,” said Gower.

“It’s such a happy deal, everybody is having a great time and it’s just so cool to see people from all corners of town and just have a good time,” Altobell said.

The event was put on by the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation.

This is the 8th year for the event and organizers say it grows every year.