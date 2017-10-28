Jackson residents combat litter problem

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of one neighborhood banned together Saturday to combat Jackson’s litter problem.

City Councilman Ernest Brooks held a neighborhood clean-up at the Woodland Hills and Oak Hill subdivisions.

The event is a part of a city wide effort sponsored by Keep Jackson Beautiful.

One resident tells us it means a lot to see people coming together to clean up their streets.

“It’s exhilarating because it shows that they care. And when you care, hopefully others will see it and be inspired by it,” Ronald Thomas, Jackson resident, said.

Residents were provided gloves, bags and pickers to help pick up the litter.

Councilman Brooks says this is just one of many cleanups he has planned for the year.