Meet the Pet of the Week: Ferris

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet our Pet of the Week Ferris. He’s a 3-month-old mix puppy.

Melissa Roberts with STAT (Saving the Animals Together) says he has high energy and loves everybody.

She also says he loves to play with other dogs and loves attention from people.

If you want more information on how Ferris can be yours contact Roberts at melissaroberts @savingtheanimalstogether.org