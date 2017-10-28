Thousands lined up in costume for the 10th annual Trunk or Treat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cowboys, princesses, and everything in between, could be seen lining the field at the ballpark in Jackson this afternoon; hoping to score their favorite Halloween treat.

“I’m a dead cheerleader. I chose this outfit because I wanted blood all over me,” said event attendee Keelee Kirk.

But event organizers say, besides costumes and candy, Trunk or Treat is also about bringing together family and community.

“We were just here because we were all hanging out as a family we wanted to do something,” said event attendee Cheyenne Frazier.

“You have churches meeting with churches and restaurants meeting with restaurants, and all coming together to do the same thing, and that’s to provide these smiles for all of these children,” said founder of the event Jeff Wall.

Wall says there were 85 sponsors at this years trunk or treat. They included local law enforcement, businesses, restaurants, and organizations.

“It’s just fun to see them excited about getting candy, and there’s some books on the table, and some of the kids come up and say, ‘I have that book at home. I love that book,'” said Beth Borden from Imagination Library.

Representatives say the totally free event also gives every child the opportunity to celebrate the holiday safely.

“The mischievousness that you see a lot in the city, or things like that, that we have normally on Halloween, and things of that nature,” Wall said, “it’s not going to prevent it, but what it does is it re-mediates it somewhat.”

Wall says he started this event with one police car, one ambulance, and 100 dollars worth of candy and is overwhelmed by the support he’s gotten as Trunk or Treat only gets bigger and bigger every year.

Wall also says he is hoping to hold this festive event again next year.