1 person severely injured after wreck near Elkhorn road

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was severely injured in a wreck involving an SUV and a motorcycle on HWY 79N near Elkhorn road late on Sunday afternoon.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department and other departments responded to the scene after a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to the Henry County Medical Center.

Air Evac was called and they transported the motorcyclist to another hospital.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.