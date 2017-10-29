Folks sample beers from around the world in 9th Annual Brewfest

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 9th Annual Brewfest was at the Fairgrounds this afternoon. Representatives said attendees were able to sample beer from around the world, from familiar brands to craft beers to home brews made right here in West Tennessee.

They said there was something for every adventurous taste tester from lights to darks to a pumpkin jalapeno!

“We love to bring the community together, and of course, bringing everybody together with music, with beer. It seems like a nice atmosphere and just kind of give everybody a little bit of culture to go along with it,” said Radio Personality Tad Pole.

Event organizers said there was also music, dancing, a corn hole tournament and a costume contest. They are hoping to hold this spirited event again next year.