Homemade bake sale helps local church outreach

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Members at one local church spent their Sunday morning not in the chapel, but raising money so those around the world can listen to their service.

“We’re just trying to get God’s word out, and share the love that we know and the peace that we know,” said women’s ministry leader Debbie Roberts.

It wasn’t a typical setup for members of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship in Bolivar, but the goal was the same.

“What we’re trying to get out there is everybody needs to come to know Christ,” Roberts said.

Everything from homemade cookies to apple pie was sold at a bake sale to raise money for the church’s media ministry.

Roberts says it’s a new element to their typical services, but it’s growing fast.

“Every week we put on a new ministry on, it grows more and more,” she said.

Those at the church say the goal is to reach people not only in Bolivar, but all over the world.

“We’re going to be on YouTube, we’re going to be on the radio, and this is worldwide going to reach a couple hundred thousand a day,” said Pastor Duane Moore.

Moore says the money will be used to purchase new media equipment like cameras and soundboards, all to help grow their outreach.

“We’re just meeting people, inviting them to church and the fellowship is getting together,” he said.

Roberts says it’s a new adventure, but the church is up to the challenge.

“We’re just growing, and we’re excited about what God’s doing,” she said. “We don’t know where he’s going to take us, but we’re going far.”

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship holds their services on Saturday’s at 10:00 a.m. Members say they are open to anyone in the community.