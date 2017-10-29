Local Boy Scouts honored with special service in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local Boy Scouts were honored with the highest rank obtainable at a special service Sunday.

Seven scouts from Group 110 were presented their eagle badge by their mother’s at Grace United Methodist Church.

Each of the scouts earned 21 of their required Merritt badges and completed an eagle project.

Those on the executive council said less than two percent of Boy Scouts ever obtain the Eagle Scout rank.

“I’m pretty proud of these boys they’ve done an outstanding job and being an Eagle Scout is something to be proud of I’m an Eagle Scout myself and these are marked men now,” said West TN Council Boy Scouts of America member Shane Lynch.

The ceremony wrapped up with a dinner for the Eagle Scouts and their families.