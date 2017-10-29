Scotts Hill High School Assistant Football Coach passes away

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local high school football team is dealing with tragedy after losing one of their own this weekend.

According to reports, said Scotts Hill Assistant Coach Andrew Crossett was pronounced dead at Jackson General Hospital early Saturday morning.

Crossett was in his first year as an assistant coach for the Lions.

There’s been an outpouring of support by former players and coaches on social media. A gofundme account has been started to help Crossett’s family with expenses.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

