Trinity Christian Academy ends Heritage Week with worship celebration

Jackson Jones

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy High school ended their heritage week by hosting an outside event for people of all ages.

It was their first ever heritage gathering. There were food trucks, hayrides and the inaugural alumni softball game.

The evening ended with a sunset praise and worship concert.

TCA representatives say they wanted to bring together all of the families within their school as well as their community.

 