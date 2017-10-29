Warmer Temperatures On Monday

Updated Sunday October 29th 7:00 p.m.

Expect some patchy frost overnight under clear skies and mostly calm winds as lows drop to around freezing overnight. Skies will remain

sunny as we head into Monday with warmer temperatures around 65 in the afternoon.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine and highs around 65 degrees.

Rain will move in with only a spotty shower mostly after midnight Tuesday night. As it looks now, Trick or Treating weather looks good

with just some cloudy skies and ahead of the approaching rains. Temperatures will be in the 40’s during the evening hours Halloween.

Wednesday will bring in rain and rain will stay with us off and on thru Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the lower 70’s by Thursday.

Brian Davis

StormTeam 7 Meteorologist.

EMAIL: Badavis@wbbjtv.com

Twitter: @brian7wbbj

Facebook: Facebook.com/meteorologistbriandavis