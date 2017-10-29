West Tennesseans celebrate Halloween in their own unique way

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of West Tennesseans gathered at local churches Sunday, to celebrate Halloween in their own unique way.

“We have our chili cook off and we eat first, and then we do our trunk or treat, and we have jumpers, and then in all of our Sunday school classes down the halls, we have games and prizes and things for the kids to do,” said Gwynn Crider, Fall Fest organizer.

At North Jackson Baptist Church, they were hosting their annual Fall Fest. We asked trunk or treaters what was their favorite part of the holiday.

“Getting dressed up in costumes,” said a Fall Fest attendee.

But one answer seemed to come up most often.

“Candy,” said several trunk or treaters.

“We just want to reach out, and bring children in,” Crider said, “and see if we can minister to them and their families.”

Meanwhile at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Milan, they decided to celebrate the season a little differently.

“It’s a hayride, and along with the hayride, they go around to different stations on our property, and there are people set up, Sunday school classes set up, that do a bible story, and so they get a bible story and then at the same time, they get a treat associated with that,” said Dale Denning, pastor at Chapel Hill Baptist Church.

Pastor Dale says they are expecting to have over a thousand visitors to their Trail of Treats Sunday, and are hoping it brings together not just their congregation but the entire community.

“We have a great time and a lot of fun, and you can tell by the excitement out here, the energy out here,” Pastor Dale said, “the kids love it, the parents love it, and we hope it is a blessing for everybody that’s come out.”

North Jackson Baptist Church representatives say their next event will be Lottie Moon which will take place in November.

If you are interested in attending a service at either of the churches mentioned in this story, you can do so at the addresses below:

North Jackson Baptist Church

3768 US Highway 45 North

Jackson, TN

Chapel Hill Baptist Church

76 Chapel Hill Road

Milan, TN