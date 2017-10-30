2 in custody after Gibson County car chase

GIBSON, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after a car chase Monday morning started in the city of Gibson.

Gibson police have confirmed a driver was stopped in Gibson for a registration violation. Police said the driver fled the stop, running over the police chief’s foot, before going into Milan.

The driver led police into oncoming traffic into Medina, eventually turning around and stopping near the National Guard Armory on U.S. 45 near Milan.

The driver was also wanted in Carroll County, according to police.