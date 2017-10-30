Active Pattern With Warmer Temps!

Weather Update:

Its another cold start to the week temperatures this morning started out in the low 30s. However as a dry cold front approaches from the west today, winds from the south have allowed a steady warm up through the early morning hours. This trend should continue this afternoon where highs could make it into the 67°F range. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with gust up to 15-20 mph. This will help warm things up today. After the front passes however it will get quite cold again tonight. Lows will be in the mid to lower 30s again.

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday, the cold front the moves through the area today will stall out just south of West Tennessee, then begin lifting back north as a warm front. This will initially increase clouds on Tuesday, however there should be enough dry air most of Tuesday to keep things dry through Trick-or-Treat hours Tuesday Evening. During the day Wednesday a warm front will slowly lift north focusing scattered showers off and on throughout much of the day. this front will then lift north of the area, putting our area in the warm sector. Models indicate through much of the mid to late week period the atmosphere will be unstable indicating the chance of storms all week. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming up on Eyewitness news midday on ABC 7 11:30 AM and CBS 7 Noon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com