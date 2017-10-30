West Tennessee Starts Halloween Cold

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Monday

Temperatures warmed up quickly to highs in the middle and upper 60s for most of West Tennessee this afternoon! We have cloud-less skies to thank for that but a weak cold front is pushing into the area right now returning a chance for frost overnight. Halloween will be a bit of a chilly day!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back down to the 30s tonight. We’ll return to the 50s shortly after sunset and should be back in the 40s by 10pm at the latest. Overnight lows are forecast to reach the middle and upper 30s early Tuesday, so we could still see some patchy frost again tomorrow morning under mainly clear skies.

Halloween is expected to be a cool day with highs in the middle 50s under skies that gradually get cloudier throughout the day. It still looks mainly dry for most of West Tennessee throughout the day and night but those living near the Mississippi River could have a stray shower during the later hours of the evening. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour trick-or-treat forecast but don’t forget you can keep in touch with Storm Team Weather online for more updates.

