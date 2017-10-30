Governor hopeful U.S. Rep. Diane Black speaks in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A packed crowd of supporters came together Monday in west Jackson to show their support for U.S. Rep. Diane Black, who is running for governor of Tennessee.

“I love the state of Tennessee,” Black said. “It is a great state and there are a number of things we do really well, but I just think we can do to make us the top 10 in the nation.”

Black, a Republican, is currently chairman of the House Budget Committee but recently announced in August her intention to run for governor.

Karl Kirkland, who hosted the event at his home, said he saw her speak at a Rotary presentation and was instantly hooked.

“It was the best I’ve heard in years, and it was the conservative speech that I want to hear and she stood for all the things I’ve believed in,” Kirkland said.

Black shared her story of how she got into politics after becoming a registered nurse and also touched on national issues, such as tax reform, budget cuts, abortion and depreciation.

“I think these are things that are on people’s minds, and I love hearing not only their questions but their thoughts on those issues as well,” Black said.

She also touched on recent headlines about her asking for federal changes to allow emergency rooms to turn patients away. She made recent comments on MSNBC stating, “I would get rid of a law that says that you ― you are not allowed, as a health care professional, to make that decision about whether someone can be appropriately treated the next day, or at a walk-in clinic, or at their doctor.”

One of the main focuses people had questions about was how she will help economic expansion in West Tennessee.

“I want them to know that I am listening and I’m seeing things here in West Tennessee that they feel have not gotten help with,” Black said. “I want to be that person to listen to them and to be sure that we can do all we can to make West Tennessee just as vibrant and successful as other places around this state.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump commended Black on Twitter for doing a great job in setting up tax cuts and passing a budget.