Jackson native helps direct 11-day bike tour for Alzheimer’s awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — A team of cyclists is hoping to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and honor a Tennessee basketball coach after riding across three states in her honor

“Each of the riders had a special reason or person or a memory that they were riding for,” said Sara Mitchell, a Jackson native who helped direct the ride.

Eight cyclists, 11 days and three states — it’s a journey the cyclists embarked on to honor legendary Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summit and carry on her fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“The purpose of the event was to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s, and I think without a shadow of a doubt we did that,” Mitchell said.

She says the 1,098 miles they traveled signifies the number of wins Pat earned during her time as head coach.

“Every day there was a unique mileage related to a milestone that we celebrated, and it made us remember why we were riding and why we were doing this crazy event,” Mitchell said.

The cyclists started their journey Oct. 16 in Knoxville and ended it Friday in Key West, Fla.

“It’s really hard to decribe it,” said Josh Crisp, who founded the race. “It was physically and mentally challenging and the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Crisp says they already raised $100,000 for the Pat Summit Foundation before the ride even started.

“I thought it would be a great way to honor her and carry her legacy forward,” Crisp said.

Organizers say they are already planning a ride for next year.

If you would like to donate to the Pat Summit Foundation or sign up for next year’s ride, visit their website.