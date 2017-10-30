Jackson police investigating 8-year-old’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an 8-year-old child at the Hermitage Apartments.

According to a news release, police responded to the apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard around 4 p.m. Friday and found the boy unresponsive.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville to determine a cause and manner of death, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are not looking for a suspect in connection with the child’s death.

The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms the child was a second grader at Andrew Jackson Elementary.

School officials say crisis counselors are on campus for students and faculty.