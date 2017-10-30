MCSO offers Halloween Safety Tips

JACKSON, Tenn — Local law enforcement are urging families to enjoy Halloween safely.

As ghost and goblins hit the streets Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents and families about taking safety precautions. Some of those include designate a route for your children, wear flame-resistant costumes, and if possible make sure costumes are reflective for drivers. Plus, homeowners should provide good lighting as trick-or-treaters come to their door.

“The biggest thing is kids that might be walking from house to house make sure any cars that are traveling down the street or roadways are watching out for those kids,” Lt. Allen Castleman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lieutenant Castleman also urges you to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.