Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/17 – 10/30/17

1/42 Mario Hobson Violation of probation

2/42 Lijoyce Bridges DUI

3/42 Brandee Latham Aggravated assault

4/42 Adrian Avery Failure to appear



5/42 Alexis Bannister Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/42 Amanda Fowler DUI

7/42 Amy Pruett Failure to appear

8/42 Andrea Springfield Failure to appear



9/42 Andrew Jarmon Violation of probation

10/42 Anthony Grayer DUI, violation of implied consent law

11/42 Braxton Gill Assault

12/42 Brent Brown Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, criminal trespass, schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication



13/42 Bridget Patrick Violation of probation

14/42 Brooke Evans Possession of methamphetamine

15/42 Byron Rogers Criminal trespass

16/42 Courtney Wade Aggravated domestic assault



17/42 Cozette Douglas Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/42 David McGilvray Theft over $1,000, failure to appear

19/42 Derek Chatham Theft over $1,000

20/42 Elfego Torres Driving while unlicensed



21/42 Emarkal Taylor Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

22/42 Frank Butler Failure to appear

23/42 Hollie Dupuy Failure to appear

24/42 Hykeem Morrow Criminal impersonation, failure to appear



25/42 Jerimie Wood Prohibited weapons, schedule I, II, IV & VI drug violations, open container law

26/42 Jessie Rodgers Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, violation of probation

27/42 Jimmy Harvey Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/42 John Bintz DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless endangerment



29/42 John Bond Violation of probation

30/42 Johnifer Robinson Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/42 Leundrae Currie False reports

32/42 Malinda Johnson Failure to appear



33/42 Mohammad Alkiswani Violation of order of protection

34/42 Pierce Sutton Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/42 Sharon Sheffield Violation of order of protection

36/42 Sheila Bailey Shoplifting, failure to appear



37/42 Tevin Robinson Schedule VI drug violations

38/42 Tiffany Curtiss Prohibited weapons, schedule I, II, III, IV & VI drug violations

39/42 Tyrone Hill Failure to comply, violation of community corrections

40/42 Warner Williamson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless driving, schedule VI drug violations



41/42 Xavier Peters Violation of community corrections

42/42 Zachary Carter Violation of probation, violation of community corrections





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/30/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.