Person of interest in Martin homicide reportedly killed in shootout with Miss. police

MARTIN, Tenn. — A person of interest is reportedly dead and an officer injured following a standoff with police in Mississippi, according to authorities. They said it happened Sunday on Interstate 55 near Senatobia.

Martin police said they’ve been told the suspect is 46-year-old Eric Higgs, the person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in Martin last week.

Martin police asked other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Higgs after the Oct. 25 homicide. Officers confirmed his wife, Barbara Higgs, 48, was found dead inside their home on Brooks Drive in Martin.

“Currently, the Martin Police Department is awaiting an official statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation regarding the details of this incident,” Martin Police Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua said in a news release.

Authorities said the man refused to stop for Hernando police and ended up in a standoff on the interstate. The suspect and officers reportedly exchanged gunfire. The man was shot and killed, according to authorities.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, they were notified around 2:20 p.m. Sunday about a pursuit that involved a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of I-55.

They say the vehicle crashed near the Tate-Panola county line and the suspect then exchanged gunfire with police.

The suspect was killed in the shooting. An officer was reportedly injured but is expected to fully recover.

The MBI confirmed Higgs was wanted in connection with a crime that occurred in Martin.