Retailers see rise in costume sales ahead of Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn — Halloween is just one day away and if you have not purchased a costume, then you may want to go ahead and make that last minute run. Items have been flying off the shelves at the Spirit Halloween store.

“First of all the ‘Stranger Things’ items are really big this year. It’s a Netflix series that really draws the young people,” merchandising manager, Rebecca Norton said.

Norton says there is one costume that never goes out of style. “Superheroes are really big still always and all ages we have superheroes from toddlers all through teens all through adults and then adults sometimes want to dress like their children,” said Norton.

One Trick-or-Treater, Angel Mesa said, “I got a Batman suit and a Batman mask.”

Animal and Disney-themed costumes are a big hit for the babies and toddlers.

Store owner, Glenn Gardner said, “It’s always the best holiday people are always happy, always excited their going to a party so it’s the best holiday of the year.”

Some Halloween fanatics start shopping months in advance, but a lot of stores see customers buying their costumes a few weeks or even days before the holiday.

“We’re going to be Robin Hood, girl Robin Hood,” shopper, Cristal Walk said.

“These last couple days and through the weekend was just incredible,” Norton said. “We’ve had record sales this year in all of our stores but Friday, Saturday, and Sunday was absolutely off the charts.”

Although costumes are a major part of celebrating Halloween, so are the sweet treats. “I’m excited for the candy of course I love candy and I love scaring people,” shopper Cole Howard said.

“I like trick-or-treating and dressing up,” Madison Hayes said.

If you who want to get a head start for next year everything at Spirit will be half off November 1, before they close for the season.