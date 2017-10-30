Richard Dunlap

Richard Dunlap age 74 of Buchanan, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. His funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 29, 2017, officiating will be Patricia Todd and other family members. Serving as Pallbearers are grandsons: Adam Ray, Brandon Dodd, Damon Todd, Kane Ray, Jordan Todd, Jesse Peirpoint, Mikal Mitchell, and Neil Eubank; Honorary Pallbears: Everett Peirpoint, Hayes Berry, Maximus Ray, Lawson Todd, and Weston Peirpoint. Burial will follow at the family cemetery, 165 Eagle Creek Road, Buchanan, Tennessee. Visitation is scheduled after 10:00 A.M. on Sunday until time of service.

Richard was born September 13, 1943 in Buchanan, Tennessee to the late Rufus Boyd Dunlap, Sr. and the late Juanita Gillispie Dunlap. He married Betty Campbell Dunlap on June 15, 1960 and she survives in Buchanan. Richard is also survived by his daughters: Patricia (David) Todd, Leisa Dodd, and Beverly (Kevin) Ray, all of Buchanan; grandchildren: Brandon (Tiffany) Dodd, Kendall Mitchell, Adam Ray, Kasey (Jesse) Peirpoint, Kane (Nicole) Ray, Damon (Holly) Todd, Jordan Todd, Ana (Neil) Eubank; great grandchildren: Emma and Myla Mitchell; Hayes Berry; Annabelle and Maxiumus Ray; Everett, Emily, and Weston Peirpoint; Lawson Todd; and sister in law: Margaret Dunlap of Buchanan. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Richard is also preceded in death by his son in law: Donnie Dodd (prec. 2017), his two sisters: Wilodean Thompson and Wynona “Tootsie” Dunlap, his brother: Rufus Dunlap, Jr., brother in law: Ray Thompson (prec. 2016), and his mother in law: June Williams (prec. 2002).

Richard was a retired boiler maker with Boiler Makers Union Local #455. He was also made an honorary member after his retirement. He was one of the founding members of Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed singing gospel music and playing his guitar. He was an honorable Christian man who was a trustee at Christ Chapel, loved his family, friends, and neighbors. Richard was known in the community as a “Jack of all trades” and the “go to guy” when someone needed assistance.

