Sneak peek of Le Bonheur’s new Jackson facility

JACKSON, Tenn.-More than one year after its groundbreaking, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital’s new Jackson facility is one step closer to opening.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News got a sneak peak inside the new facility as construction on the outside comes to a close.

Those with the facility opened the doors a little early to the community for a hard hat tour.

Leaders with the hospital say new services will be offered once it is open, such as pediatric radiology.

“Everything we’ve been hearing from the community has been extremely positive and were just glad to have a permanent footprint in this city,” said Diane Rushing, director of West Tennessee Pediatrics for Le Bonheur.

Leaders with Le Bonheur said the facility should be open by early December.