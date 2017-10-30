TBI adds Murfreesboro man to Top 10 Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Murfreesboro man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

James Rush Huddleston, 34, is wanted by the Spring Hill Police Department and the TBI on a criminal homicide charge, according to a TBI release.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Huddleston is wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting at a residence on Iroquois Drive that resulted in the death of Phillip Pero, 35, of Hohenwald.

Huddleston is described as a white man with black hair and brown eyes standing five feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He may be traveling in a 1997 red Cadillac Seville with a faded hood and aftermarket wheels.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.