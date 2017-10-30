Top plays from the final week of the regular season

JACKSON, Tenn — The top five plays from the final week of the regular season are as followed:

#5: South Side’s Jamarion Burks goes untouched to the house for six against North Side as the Hawks downed the Indians 20-6.

#4: Peabody’s Noah Halbrook avoids a few Adamsville defenders to go in for the score. The Golden Tide picked up a big win over the Cardinals, 34-20.

#3: Crockett County quarterback Jacob Fitzhugh breaks loose against the Dyersburg defense for a touchdown. The Cavaliers ousted the Trojans, 27-26.

#2: Peabody’s Jarel Dickson runs through about seven Cardinal defenders to go in for the score.

#1: TCA’s Noah Holsinger and Kevin Davis both leap over a Lake County defender en route to a 16-13 win.