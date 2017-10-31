Chance for Rain on Halloween Night

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Tuesday

Skies were mostly sunny this morning but now clouds are coming in with breezy conditions from the northeast. An upper level disturbance is advancing showers across Arkansas and will eventually bring the rain back into West Tennessee. You should be able to get your trick-or-treating done before the rain arrives – especially if you get started toward the earlier hours of the night. Rain will become more and more likely overnight starting November off wet.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will move through West Tennessee overnight and could continue into Wednesday morning so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will drop to the middle 40s by sunrise at 7:17 a.m. on November 1st. Thunderstorms are not likely tonight but we could see winds pick up during the day tomorrow.

Showers will be scattered tomorrow, it won’t be raining all day, we’ll have big breaks in between showers. However, scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll be monitoring the risk for severe weather as we’re expecting there to be more energy in the atmosphere by that point. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest from the Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar and keep up with Storm Team Weather online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com