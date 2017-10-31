Family members honor man murdered years ago

JACKSON, Tenn.–Family members are honoring a Jackson man who was murdered seven years ago and they say they want justice to be served.

Family members of the Cole family held a commemoration ceremony for the late 31-year-old Demetris Cole at his mother’s home. Damarcus Cole was found guilty for his death in 2011. Family members lit candles and ate food in his honor

“We just want the world to know that even though he’s not here, that he’s still in our hearts and we love him dearly,” Dosha Howard, Demetris Cole’s mother.

He left behind a now 6-year-old son. Police say the case remains open. They are searching for the other two men who helped kill Demetris.