Ghouls and goblins enjoy LPD ‘Halloween Bash’

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Lexington Police Department hold its annual Halloween bash, Tuesday night.

Trick-or-treaters of all ages and in all kinds of costumes enjoyed games, hay rides, a jumper house and goodies in a safe and controlled environment, at the Henderson County Fairgrounds Building. They even gave away free kids costumes..

Organizers said families and kids usually go to this trunk or treat and then the sheriff’s office Trunk or Treat.

“We put it on for the kids that’s what its all about it helps keep the streets safer and gives mom and dad a place to take them,” said Susan Montgomery, a Henderson County commissioner.

The kids loved the photo booth, concessions and of course the Halloween candy.