Gibson Co. Special School District ranks among best in state academically

DYER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education is acknowledging school districts who’ve performed above average academically. Another district in Gibson County has reached the highest level of academic growth.

The Gibson County Special School District has nine schools spread throughout rural West Tennessee. According to the state Department of Education, the district is among the best in the state.

“You’re making a difference in kids’ lives, so that’s a good feeling,” Director of Schools Eddie Pruett said.

With hard-working teachers leading the way, students are striving for excellence daily in Gibson County Special Schools. During the 2016-17 school year, the district was awarded a level 5 distinction, which is the highest possible.

“Not only did we score well, but our kids grew more than they were expected to grow,” Pruett said. “So that means teachers are working hard and kids are putting a lot of effort in.”

On the math, science and English language arts sections of the TNReady test, third through eighth graders scored in the top 10 percent in the state — the highest scores in rural West Tennessee.

“When the results come in like that, it’s just an affirmation that what you are doing is right,” Pruett said.

High school students also fared well on the ACT with a 20.8 composite score, which is above the state average.

“A focus on the high school level on the ACT, just getting that culture to where it’s important, and that test can make a difference and open up a lot of doors,” Pruett said.

And to put a bow on all the accolades, Gibson County Special School District has also been recognized as an exemplary district, a distinction the district would like to repeat.

“We’re not happy where we are. We’re going to keep moving forward,” Pruett said. “When you have good results, that’s great, but we still have to push forward.”

According to Pruett, Gibson County Special School District’s high schoolers’ TNReady scores range between the top 10 and 20 percent in the state.