Halloween Forecast Remains Dry, But The Rest Of The Week Will be Active

Weather Update:

It will be on the chilly side today with our main flow being out of the north and northeast. An area of High pressure will be in control at the surface much of the day. It will gradually weaken it’s grip. You will notice this the best by the decreasing cloud and atmospheric heights and increasing cloud cover throughout the day. High temperature will be around 55°F.

Tomorrow will be dreary with clouds and showers most of the day. The showers will be off and on as a warm front forms and lifts north through the area on Wednesday. I’ll have another check of the full forecast coming on ABC 7 Midday and CBS 7 Noon.

