Local church invites community to ‘trunk or treat’ event

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local church offers a Halloween activity for the youth.

Members of Hillcrest Baptist Church decorate their vehicles and pass out sweet treats as part of their annual Trunk or Treat.

Church leaders said they are thrilled to welcome so many people from the community.

Youth minister, Kevin Alexander said hosting the event at the church gives children and their families a safe and fun alternative.

“They don’t have to worry about getting hit by a car, worry about walking up knocking on doors they can just come through and walk through and get candy,” said Alexander.

The church also provided free food and snacks to children and their families.